SI Power Rankings: 'Perfectly Imperfect' Buccaneers Remain Top 3

It's becoming clear that, despite defensive shortfalls at times, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense can carry the team anywhere it goes.

Perhaps, that could include a second consecutive Super Bowl victory.

Tampa Bay remains in its No. 3 spot on the Sports Illustrated Weekly NFL Power Rankings, following its 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. The win started with a 21-point lead in the Bucs' favor before a second-half crumbling, primarily defensively although Tampa Bay's offense stalled against the league's No. '1 defense.

But in the end, Tom Brady used a little bit of his ageless magic to connect with Breshad Perriman on a 58-yard game-winning touchdown, cementing the Buccaneers' spot in the weekly rankings and the idea that the team's offense can meet no match.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–3) Last week: Win vs. Buffalo, 33-27 (OT) Next week: vs. New Orleans The Buccaneers are, like last year, a perfectly imperfect club. If they can dictate the parameters offensively, there isn’t a defense in the NFL that can adequately mark them for four quarters. That said, this defense is struggling to appropriately mask the depth of their injuries in the secondary. The fact that they are still fifth in net yards per attempt surrendered is a credit to the patchwork tapestry operating under Todd Bowles.

Green Bay (No. 1) and Kansas City (No. 2) are the teams currently ahead of Tampa Bay in the rankings. The Bucs will next face the No. 18 New Orleans Saints this Sunday at home, after previously losing to the Saints in Week 8.

18. New Orleans Saints (6–7) Last week: Win at New York Jets, 30-9 Next week: at Tampa Bay A team I wouldn’t want to see at any point from here on out. Taysom Hill is fun to watch and, while perhaps a bit combustible in big spots, will make life miserable for the division-rival Buccaneers and maximize the Saints’ far flung playoff chances.

