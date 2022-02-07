Buccaneers Pre-Free Agency Mock Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in for an eventful offseason, needing to replace quarterback Tom Brady and address a class of 26 imminent free agents in the coming months.

Not long after the free agency period, the Buccaneers will look to address their remaining needs with six selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Given the team's long list of free agents and current needs, AllBucs has compiled its first mock draft of the offseason, projecting the team's six picks in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds.

It doesn't appear likely that the Bucs will utilize the draft to fill Brady's role, therefore we've addressed other important positions of need under the idea that a free agent or in-house option will take over at quarterback.

1st round, 27th overall: DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Defensive line prospects were frequently mocked to the Buccaneers in the first round last year, yet, Tampa Bay did not select a defensive lineman at all in 2021. The Bucs would be wise to draft a player at the position this time around, and considering the board of prospects available at No. 27, selecting DeMarvin Leal was an easy choice in this exercise.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 291 pounds, Leal is an imposing lineman with 33 games of SEC experience under his belt. Leal is a powerful rusher who can take on double teams and defeat blockers moving inside or outside due to his impressive athleticism for the position, to go along with his strength.

In his three-year Texas A&M career, Leal compiled 133 tackles, 13 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, an interception and five batted passes.

With Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston set to hit free agency this spring, Leal could fit in at the Bucs' 3-4 defensive end position, perhaps as a starter to begin his NFL career or at worst a rotational player upfront.

2nd round, 60th overall: TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

As Rob Gronkowski is contemplating retirement at this time and O.J. Howard is set to become a free agent in March after spending the 2021 season on his fifth-year option, the tight end position is certainly a need for Tampa Bay this offseason.

Enter Isaiah Likely, whose list of accomplishments on Coastal Carolina's team website requires a couple of scrolls to read through, including All-Sun Belt and All-American honors. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end started for the Chanticleers over the last three seasons and was quite productive, hauling in 133 receptions for 2,050 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Despite a need to add weight to his frame at the NFL level, Likely is a capable blocker, particularly in space and pulling across the offensive line. While the Bucs would appreciate his contributions to the run game, Likely would be a perfect fit in the Buccaneers' offense thanks to his pass-catching abilities and knack for creating yards after the catch.

3rd round, 91st overall: RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

Notice a trend here? Our top two picks for the Buccaneers have addressed positions where players are set to become free agents, and their third-round selection is no different here. As Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones II and Giovani Bernard will see their contracts expire in March, the Bucs are sure to look to the draft for a running back, even if one or two players end up re-signing with the team.

There aren't many running backs that fit in Tampa Bay's scheme in this draft better than Dameon Pierce, an under-utilized prospect at Florida who is seeing his draft stock skyrocket following a great week at the Senior Bowl. Pierce runs with impressive power and contact balance, making him extremely tough to tackle. He possesses solid speed as well, and appeared to play faster as his college career went on.

Pierce developed his pass-game skills aplenty during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, especially as a pass protector. With Kyle Trask as his quarterback in 2020, Pierce posted career-highs in receptions and yards, only to top those stats in 2021.

In his four-year Gators career, Pierce tallied 329 rushes for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 45 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

4th round, 131st overall: CB Josh Jobe, Alabama

Carlton Davis III, Tampa Bay's No. 1 cornerback, is set to become a free agent in March but will likely be a priority player to re-sign. A year from now, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean will be in the same position. Pair those factors with the Bucs' substantial injury issues at cornerback in 2021, and it's fair to assume the club will look to add depth at the position this spring, perhaps a player the team views as a future starter.

Josh Jobe, at the very least, could provide the Bucs with the cornerback depth that they need. A man-coverage cornerback with plenty of length and ample speed to play vertically, Jobe is proficient at jamming routes near the line of scrimmage to throw receivers off of their route timing, making him a fit in Tampa Bay's coverage scheme. He posted three interceptions, 19 defended passes, and two forced fumbles in his four-year Alabama career.

5th round, 169th overall: WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

Two years ago, Justyn Ross' name was often floated in first-round discussion. However, he underwent surgery for a congenital fusion condition in his neck and spine which sidelined him for the 2020 season, and another surgery occurred in 2021 due to a stress fracture in his foot, which has caused Ross to slide down draft boards.

When he's at full health, Ross is a dynamic receiver prospect who brings several intriguing traits to the table. He stands at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds and is very athletic for his size, showcasing polished route-running ability on short-to-intermediate routes. He isn't a burner, but thanks to his solid speed and size, he's able to make big plays down the field and can win in contested catch situations.

Ross compiled 158 receptions for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns during his career at Clemson. If he's cleared by NFL medical teams, it would be a shock to see Ross slip this far in the draft, but that has yet to be determined and his surgeries are causes for concern at this time.

Should Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman move on in free agency, and considering Antonio Brown's midseason departure, the Bucs will probably need to find a young receiver to develop and contribute quickly. Ross, so long as he's healthy, would be a great fit.

7th round, 245th overall: OL Ben Brown, Ole Miss

Not only are starters in center Ryan Jensen and guard Alex Cappa set to hit free agency in March, but so are backups in offensive tackle Josh Wells and guard Aaron Stinnie. It would be a surprise to see Tampa Bay let all four players leave, and it's fair to presume the Bucs will prioritize re-signing at least one of the starters, but it is unlikely that the team will be able to hold onto all four linemen.

In which case, it would be wise for Tampa Bay to look to the draft for capable depth on the offensive line. Ben Brown is an intriguing option, thanks to his 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame and abundant experience at both right guard and center. He also played offensive tackle in high school. There are technical aspects to Brown's game that need improvement, but he has displayed plenty of power against interior defensive linemen and is an adequate athlete for the position.

