Buccaneers Prepared for 'Playoff Atmosphere' vs. Bills

The Buccaneers haven't hosted an actual playoff game since the 2008 playoffs, but there's definitely a playoff vibe floating around Raymond James Stadium as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

"We have a playoff team coming into our house," Rob Gronkowski said after Wednesday's practice. "There’s going to be a lot of pressure on the line, but like any other week, we have to prepare. But they’re a good team. They have a winning record. They have a lot of playmakers. They have a lot of good players on the defensive side of the ball, so it’s going to be a pretty intense atmosphere. I would say it’s going to be more like another playoff atmosphere.”

While it may not be an actual playoff game, the result of Sunday's contest will certainly affect the overall playoff picture. With a win and some help, the Bucs have a shot to win the NFC South and gain a spot or two in playoff seeding this week. The Bills, on the other hand, are not only looking to maintain their current position as a playoff team, but they're looking to keep pace with the New England Patriots, who currently hold the AFC's top playoff seed and have a 1.5-game lead in the AFC East. Buffalo could find itself on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs if it were to lose this game, as well.

So, yea. There's a lot on the line in this weekend's matchup.

"It's a huge game for both teams," Bruce Arians told reporters. "Where we're at now, everything is involved with the playoffs and the seeding and everything, plus we don't want to lose at home. They're obviously coming off a really tough loss; they don't want to lose two in a row. It's a big game for both teams."

The Bucs haven't won their division since 2007 -the same year they last hosted a playoff game- so they know how big of an accomplishment it would be if they did. If the Bucs beat Buffalo then they have a chance to wrap up the division in Week 15 if they don't receive the extra help in Week 14. Either way you cut it, the Bucs have to beat the Bills if they want a shot at the NFCS title in Week 15.

And it can be said that the Bucs want a division title. No matter how much they talk about staying on track and not looking ahead in December.

“We definitely want to win the division," Mike Evans told reporters Wednesday. "It’s something that I’ve never experienced. We won the Super Bowl last year, but we definitely want to win this first and get the division out of the way. Hopefully, [we can] get the NFC as well.”

It won't be easy. The Bills are one of the NFL's most talented teams, they've simply had some clunkers against good teams in 2021. It's why their record currently stands as-is.

The Bucs know this, however, so they aren't going to get caught off-guard.

And they know the intensity level is going to be at an all-time high. It's something they welcome -like most NFL players- and look forward to.

Which should make for a great game on Sunday.

“I would say we know we have a playoff-caliber team coming to town, so this is going to be more of a playoff atmosphere, playoff speed, playoff game," Andrew Adams told reporters after practice. "I think everybody’s antennas are at an all-time high right now. I just think in December we want to play our best football. So [regardless of] who is coming in, right now we are all trying to click and jell and when we want to be at our best."

“We have a good team coming into town," said Gronk. "We have to be ready. They play hard football. They play four quarters of football and they bring it. They’re going to be prepared. They’re going to be coming mentally and physically. They’re going to be bringing it, so we have to study up. We have to keep our preparation going like we have the last few weeks. We have to be ready and on our toes ready to roll from the opening kickoff.”

