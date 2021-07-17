Report: Buccaneers' Mickens Faces Two Charges From March Arrest

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens Faces Two Charges From March Arrest

Charges have surfaced stemming from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens' March arrest.
TMZ has reported, according to court documents, that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens faces two misdemeanor gun charges following his March 5 arrest in Los Angeles, California.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Mickens posted a $35,000 bond which led to his release from jail after the arrest, and was set to appear in court on July 8.

Mickens, 27, was pulled over by police due to the tint on his car being too dark, and as police searched his vehicle, they found a loaded firearm. TMZ shared that the gun was not in Mickens' immediate possession, which could have warranted other charges. 

Each charge, should Mickens be found guilty, carries a maximum of one year in prison.

Mickens served as the Buccaneers' primary return specialist during the 2020 season, averaging 23.1 yards per kick return on 14 attempts, and 6.2 yards per punt return on 16 attempts. He also caught seven passes for 58 yards as a part of the Buccaneers' offense.

Mickens has one year remaining on his contract with Tampa Bay, and is set to earn $920,000 across the 2021 season. However, the Buccaneers would not suffer a cap penalty if the team were to release the rising sixth-year pro.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason updates, and other news and analysis.

