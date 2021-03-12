Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Sign LB Kevin Minter to One Year Deal

Minter has spent the past three years in Tampa Bay and will return for one more.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Kevin Minter to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

This marks the third offseason in a row that Minter has decided to stay in Tampa Bay for at least one more season. Minter originally joined the Bucs in 2018 as a free agent following one season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Minter has been a key piece of the Bucs' special teams unit playing 68% of his 2020 snaps on special teams. In 2019, Minter played in 67% of special team snaps as well.

He appeared in all 16 games for the Bucs recording 15 total tackles during the regular season. In addition to the 15 tackles, Minter broke up one pass during the regular season

He missed only one playoff game after appearing on the team's COVID-19/reserve list but was later reactivated as the Bucs went onto win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs. During Tampa Bay's historic postseason run, Minter recorded six total tackles and one pass breakup.

Earlier in the week, the Bucs reached a deal with linebacker Lavonte David. Also on Friday, the Bucs worked out a contract extension with quarterback Tom Brady, which created more cap space for the franchise this offseason.

