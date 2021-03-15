Rob Gronkowski Agrees to New Contract With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have retained yet another scheduled free agent. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a one-year contract worth $10 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Update: Gronkowski will earn a base salary of $8 million in 2021 with incentives that can increase his earnings to $10 million, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. His base salary is reduced by $1 million, but he can earn more money in total.

An offseason ago after former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski dusted off his cleats to come out of a one-year retirement and join his former signal-caller in Tampa Bay.

It took a little time for Gronkowski to shake the retirement rust off, before going on to catch seven regular-season touchdowns and two in the Super Bowl. Gronkowski would finish his eighth pro season with 53 receptions for 733 yards, including the playoffs.

At Gronk's cost, the Buccaneers will need to do something about backup tight end Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard’s contracts, The two are set to account for $12.5 million combined against Tampa Bay’s salary cap next year, as Brate enters the fourth season of a six-year contract and Howard's fifth-year option was picked up a year ago.

Regardless of the large sum of cash that has been invested in the Buccaneers' tight end room, it was hard to envision Gronkowski signing elsewhere during the free agency period. Tampa Bay has made it a priority to retain its key free agents in hopes of a second consecutive Super Bowl title in 2021, and Gronkowski proved himself as one of those players down the stretch of the regular season and in the big game.

Tampa Bay has agreed to new contracts with linebacker Lavonte David and edge rusher Shaq Barrett, among other free agents. Wide receiver Chris Godwin received the franchise tag while Brady agreed to a contract extension.