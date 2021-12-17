Buccaneers Rule Dean Out; Fournette Expected to Play vs. Saints

Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Buccaneers Rule Jamel Dean Out; Leonard Fournette Expected to Play vs. Saints
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers Rule Jamel Dean Out; Leonard Fournette Expected to Play vs. Saints

    Bruce Arians updates a couple of Buccaneers injuries before Week 15 vs. New Orleans.
    Author:

    Bruce Arians updates a couple of Buccaneers injuries before Week 15 vs. New Orleans.

    Head coach Bruce Arians had updates to share for two of the four Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have not practiced throughout the week on Friday, ruling cornerback Jamel Dean out with an illness against the New Orleans Saints while sharing that running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) is expected to play after returning to full participation in practice.

    Dean cleared the NFL concussion protocol last Saturday before taking the field against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. However, Dean was removed from the game with an unspecified illness, which the team has been assessing to understand if he is suffering from nagging concussion symptoms.

    Arians said that Dean has not re-entered concussion protocol while he recovers from his ailment.

    "It's considered an illness, he's out for this game and we're still trying to figure out what it is," Arians said of Dean. "That's it for the game. There will be some game-time guys but that's it for 'out'."

    Read More

    As for Fournette, Arians said "he's not out," in reference to his previous comment before being pressed about the running back's availability for Sunday: "No, he'll play."

    Fournette was added to the injury report this week after finishing Tampa Bay's matchup with Buffalo as the game's leading rusher. The injury resulted in Fournette missing the first two days of practice this week before his return to working out in a full capacity, wearing a helmet, on Friday.

    The game-time decisions Arians references will include cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles), safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot). Neither Sherman nor Winfield practiced on Wednesday or Thursday while Whitehead has been limited all week after missing Tampa Bay's last two games.

    If safety depth emerges as a serious concern before kickoff, Arians said the team could elevate a safety (either Troy Warner or Chris Cooper) from the practice squad at game-time.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook. 

    Lenny
    News

    Buccaneers Rule Dean Out; Fournette Expected to Play vs. Saints

    16 seconds ago
    Brady
    News

    Three Keys to a Buccaneers Victory Over Saints

    34 minutes ago
    Winfield
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints Thursday Injury Reports: 8 Injured Players DNP

    19 hours ago
    Jackson
    News

    Late Former Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson Diagnosed With Stage 2 CTE

    Dec 16, 2021
    fotor_1636981506802
    News

    Bruce Arians Will Make A Decision on Antonio Brown 'Later In This Week'

    Dec 16, 2021
    fotor_1639359605888
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Saints Initial Injury Reports: Several Starters Listed as DNP

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17248724
    News

    Is Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich the Next Coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

    Dec 16, 2021
    Resized_Resized_20211205_120417
    News

    Buccaneers to Feature 'RED-OUT' During Sunday Night Football vs. Saints

    Dec 15, 2021