The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the tenth annual Salute to Service Award and for the second straight year, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen was nominated.

The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel, and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as nominated by NFL clubs.

"It's an honor to use our platform to recognize and support the heroes who serve our country," Jensen said in a press release. "This recognition is humbling, but it's really a testament to all the service members who protect us. My family has been connected to the military for generations, and during this particularly challenging year, we remain thankful to the Armed Forces – and their families – who sacrifice to ensure our freedom."

Jensen has multiple family ties to the military and it's why he has a great appreciation and understanding for their service.

His grandfather, Keith Palmer, served in Vietnam and Korea as a member of the Army's 101st Airborne Division. Jensen's uncle followed his footsteps into the Army, and Jensen's brother, Alec Hatfield, is currently serving in the Marine Corps – having completed two tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

During his time with the Buccaneers, Jensen has visited MacDill Air Force Base on numerous occasions and has been an active participant in team initiatives such as Military Day at Training Camp and the General H Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Awards, which honors military families from each branch of the armed forces.

Finalists for the NFL Salute to Service Award are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the week of Super Bowl LV.

Former NFL linebacker Donnie Edwards was last year's award recipient. Edwards will serve on the award panel and vote to select the 2020 Salute to Service Award recipient.

As the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans, and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. The NFL will match USAA's contribution of $25,000, which will be donated to the award recipient's military charity of choice.

"The 2020 nominees for the 'Salute to Service Award presented by USAA' demonstrate the depth and widespread appreciation and support for the military community across the NFL," USAA Chief Brand Officer and former Marine officer Tony Wells said in the release. "During a trying year for all Americans, each of these nominees deserves this moment of special recognition for their passionate support of those who chose to serve. We congratulate these nominees and say thank you to America's military families."