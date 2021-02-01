All Eyes on Buccaneers Safety Room Entering Super Bowl Week

Facing off against one of the most electric passing offenses in the NFL - and with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, history - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a bit of a predicament.

Both of the Buccaneers starting safeties are on the injury report.

Antoine Winfield Jr., a star rookie who has had a hand in five turnovers of Tampa Bay's defense this season into the playoffs, continues to deal with an ankle injury that worsened in the week leading up to the NFC Championship. Winfield did not play against the Green Bay Packers, and if the Super Bowl were to have been played on Sunday, Jan. 31, he would have been listed as questionable.

Jordan Whitehead, Winfield's counterpart on the backend, played the game of his life against the Packers for just over a half before suffering an injured shoulder. Since forcing two fumbles, including one that set the Buccaneers up for an eight-yard touchdown on the next play, Whitehead has undergone an MRI and not received any updated status.

Not ideal, especially when you consider Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill's 269 yard, three touchdown performance against the Bucs in Week 12. Not to mention the rest of the firepower within Kansas City's offense.

In Week 12, Tampa Bay had cornerback Carlton Davis III manned up on Hill for the majority of the game. Davis has had a great year for the Bucs but doesn't have the speed to keep up with Hill by himself. That showed as Hill caught nine passes on as many targets for 211 yards and all three of his scores with Davis in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

Perhaps Davis can bounce back with a strong showing against Hill this time around, but he's going to need help over top in case Hill beats him deep. Winfield and Whitehead aren't stars in coverage, but held their own in allowing a combined two receptions for against the Chiefs previously, both going against Winfield.

Including postseason games, Winfield and Whitehead have allowed a combined 34.1 yards per game in coverage in contests when they're on the field together (PFF), limiting explosive passing plays down the field.

The Buccaneers won't begin practicing, or releasing injury reports for the week, until Wednesday. When that time rolls around, all eyes will be on the health of Tampa Bay's safety position in particular, as the Buccaneers prepare to contest the NFL's No. 1 passing offense once again.