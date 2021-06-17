Buccaneers Announce Sell Out of Ticket Supply for 2021

Each of Tampa Bay's 2021 home games have officially been sold out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Thursday that the team has sold out of all home game tickets ahead of the 2021 season.

This includes an expected 100 percent attendance for all three of the Buccaneers preseason games, beginning on August 14 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Tampa Sports Authority, in accordance with CDC guidelines, consulted the team regarding full capacity and decided to move forward by allowing all 65,890 seats to be filled this season.

“This is a momentous achievement for the organization and our fans,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a release.

“We have worked closely with the Tampa Sports Authority to welcome back the best fans in the NFL, and we are excited to play in a completely full Raymond James Stadium this upcoming season. To have the entire season sold out before we even reach training camp is a testament to our passionate and loyal fan base.”

Every available seat in the general admission, premium and club areas, and luxury suites for the entire home slate was issued to existing or new season pass members. In response to the unprecedented demand, the Buccaneers also introduced a waiting list for individuals hoping to purchase season passes in future seasons.

Fans who have received a full dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to wear masks within Raymond James Stadium, while those who are not vaccinated must dawn a mask or face covering.

