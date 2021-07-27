Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett Snubbed in Madden 22 Ratings

As ratings continued to be unveiled for the upcoming Madden 22 video game by Electronic Arts, a clear snub has emerged among the top ten highest-rated edge rushers in the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was absent from the list, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Which, simply, doesn't make any sense.

Barrett has emerged as one of the NFL's most disruptive pass rushers in two seasons with the Buccaneers, compiling an incredible 27.5 sacks in the regular season, another four in four playoff games, and a total of 180 quarterback pressures in that span (per Pro Football Focus).

Yes, Barrett may have taken a step back with just eight sacks in the 2020 regular season (before adding four in the postseason), but his 77 regular-season pressures led the NFL comfortably. Barrett's 2019+2020 regular-season sack count equates to more than anyone ranked in the top ten ratings other than Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt, who has posted 29.5 sacks in that span.

On top of that, Denver's Von Miller Arizona's Chandler Jones, and San Francisco's Nick Bosa, each included in the top ten, did not play much if at all during the 2020 season. Barrett did.

It will be interesting to see what Barrett's official Madden rating is entering the 2021 season when that metric is inevitably released, but it is seemingly already far too low.

