Skip to main content
Buccaneers Sign 10 Players to Future Contracts

Buccaneers Sign 10 Players to Future Contracts

Ten members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad signed future contracts with the team on Monday.

Ten members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad signed future contracts with the team on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the following ten players to future contracts on Monday:

  • RB Kenjon Barner
  • K Jose Borregales
  • TE Codey McElroy
  • G John Molchon
  • OLB Elijah Ponder
  • DL Benning Potoa’e
  • DL Willington Previlon
  • CB Rashard Robinson
  • DL Kobe Smith
  • S Troy Warner

All ten players finished the 2021 season as members of the Buccaneers' practice squad. Robinson signed with the squad just last week after being released by the team to create room on the active roster, which he was a part of for the majority of the year in a special teams capacity. 

Read More

AllBucs' has its eyes on Borregales as a potentially significant player among those who signed a future contract. The 2021 undrafted free agent kicker out of Miami spent the entire season on Tampa Bay's practice squad and was regularly among players the Buccaneers protected on the 16-man roster.

Considering Tampa's current cap situation with numerous top contributors set to become free agents this offseason, Borregales is a candidate to eventually join the active roster. Starting kicker Ryan Succop had an up-and-down season after signing a $4 million per year contract extension last year, missing three extra points and five field goals. Should the Bucs cut Succop for cap savings, Borregales could slide right into the starting placekicker role.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Jose Borregales
News

Buccaneers Sign 10 Players to Future Contracts

2 minutes ago
Tristan Wirfs
News

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs Considering Surgery on Injured Ankle

1 hour ago
Tom Brady
News

Buccaneers Will Evaluate Available QBs if Tom Brady Retires

4 hours ago
Bruce Arians
News

Bruce Arians Says He'll Return to Buccaneers in 2022

21 hours ago
USATSI_17553160
News

Rams Survive Buccaneers, 30-27, in Divisonal Round of Playoffs

22 hours ago
Tristan Wirfs
News

Buccaneers vs. Rams Divisional Round Inactive List: Tristan Wirfs Out

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_16837583
News

Buccaneers vs. Rams: Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round

Jan 23, 2022
Brady Evans
News

Film Room: How the Buccaneers Offense Can Beat the Rams

Jan 23, 2022