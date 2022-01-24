Buccaneers Sign 10 Players to Future Contracts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the following ten players to future contracts on Monday:

RB Kenjon Barner

K Jose Borregales

TE Codey McElroy

G John Molchon

OLB Elijah Ponder

DL Benning Potoa’e

DL Willington Previlon

CB Rashard Robinson

DL Kobe Smith

S Troy Warner

All ten players finished the 2021 season as members of the Buccaneers' practice squad. Robinson signed with the squad just last week after being released by the team to create room on the active roster, which he was a part of for the majority of the year in a special teams capacity.

AllBucs' has its eyes on Borregales as a potentially significant player among those who signed a future contract. The 2021 undrafted free agent kicker out of Miami spent the entire season on Tampa Bay's practice squad and was regularly among players the Buccaneers protected on the 16-man roster.

Considering Tampa's current cap situation with numerous top contributors set to become free agents this offseason, Borregales is a candidate to eventually join the active roster. Starting kicker Ryan Succop had an up-and-down season after signing a $4 million per year contract extension last year, missing three extra points and five field goals. Should the Bucs cut Succop for cap savings, Borregales could slide right into the starting placekicker role.

