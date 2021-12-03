Report: Buccaneers Signing WR to Active Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing wide receiver Breshad Perriman to their active roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Perriman will presumably fill the roster spot of receiver Antonio Brown according to Schefter, as Brown was suspended for three games without pay on Thursday after an NFL-NFLPA joint review into accusations that he obtained and used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The review confirmed that Brown and two teammates "misrepresented their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols," the league and player's association said in a statement.

In addition, Bucs safety Mike Edwards and former Tampa Bay/current free agent receiver John Franklin III were handed the same suspensions for the same reasoning.

Perriman signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad in early November as Brown and other Tampa Bay receivers were dealing with injuries. Before his suspension was announced, Brown was already expected to miss the Bucs' next two games as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that has extended to issues with his heel.

The Bucs elevated Perriman to their active roster twice since his practice squad signing, in Week 10 against Washington and Week 11 against New York. He's caught two passes on four targets for 19 yards this season with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs could also be without rookie receiver/returner Jaelon Darden this Sunday when they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons, as Darden is in the NFL's concussion protocol. Running back Giovani Bernard and receiver Scotty Miller are expected to fill in for Darden on returns if he can not play, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

