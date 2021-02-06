Two Buccaneers Listed as Questionable for the Super Bowl

Wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate have been officially listed as questionable for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the club announced on Friday. No other players carry an injury designation into the weekend.

Brown missed the NFC Championship as he nursed a knee injury suffered against the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Before that, he had tallied three receptions for 59 yards throughout the postseason. A midseason acquisition inserted into the Bucs deadly passing offense, Brown caught 43 passes for 483 yards and three scores.

Brate has served the No. 2 tight end role well behind starter Rob Gronkowski, hauling in 28 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season and 11 catches for 149 and a touchdown throughout the playoffs.

The best news to come from the Buccaneers injury report is that safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), as well as linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), have been cleared of their injuries and are good to go for the big game. Three instrumental pieces of Tampa Bays' defense, their talents will be needed in order to slow the roll of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company.

On Kansas City's side of the equation, left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and linebacker Willie Gay (knee/ankle) have been ruled out of the Super Bowl, while wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) is questionable after participating fully in Friday's practice,