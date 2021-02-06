NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Photo Gallery: Super Bowl LV Fan Experience on the Tampa Bay Riverwalk

Check out photos from the Super Bowl LV Fan Experience along the Tampa Riverwalk!
Football fans from the Tampa Bay area and around the country swarmed to the Tampa Riverwalk this weekend ahead of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In conjunction with the Host Committee for Tampa Bay, the NFL brought an interactive football theme park to downtown Tampa that allows fans to test their football skills.

To celebrate the history of the NFL, the Super Bowl Experience offers fans the opportunity to virtually meet & greet with current NFL players and legends, participate in fun games, and shop merchandise from NFL Shop that's on-site.

The Super Bowl Experience also features an opportunity to take a photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, run a 40-yard dash, and take a shot against NFL players on LED screens in a vertical jump competition. Additionally, there is an awesome Super Bowl rings display showcasing all 54 Super Bowl rings.

In addition to all of the interactive football experiences for fans, there are plenty of food trucks on-site to choose and eat from.

RELATED: Super Bowl LV Business Connect Program Spotlights Local Tampa Bay Companies

According to the NFL, fans who want to attend the Super Bowl Experience will need to register for the NFL OnePass app to access any of the parks. Additionally, fans should bring their favorite face covering and prepare to maintain a physical distance from others in attendance.

On Friday, the AllBucs.com Sports Illustrated Staff checked out the Super Bowl Experiences on the Tampa Riverwalker. Photographer Jason Beede captured all of the action along the way. Be sure to check out his photos from the Super Bowl Experience!

