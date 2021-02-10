Video: Buccaneers Kick Off Super Bowl LV Boat Parade

NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Video: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kick Off Super Bowl LV Boat Parade

Updates and media from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade!
The celebration continues today in the Tampa Bay area to commemorate the Buccaneers' 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay's Super Bowl parade officially began at 1 P.M., boats filled with Bucs players, coaches, mayor Jane Castor (on a separate boat, per report), and the Lombardi Trophy gliding along the Hillsborough River, around Harbour Island and the Ybor Channel in socially distant fashion.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and protocols, the Buccaneers' boat parade is in a similar fashion to the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup Parade on the river last September.

You can find a compilation of photos and videos from media and fans in the area below! This post will be updated as more footage becomes available.

PARADE LIVE STREAM VIA BUCCANEERS.COM

Parade map and where to get merchandise

