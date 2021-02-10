Video: Buccaneers Kick Off Super Bowl LV Boat Parade

Video: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kick Off Super Bowl LV Boat Parade
The celebration continues today in the Tampa Bay area to commemorate the Buccaneers' 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay's Super Bowl parade officially began at 1 P.M., boats filled with Bucs players, coaches, mayor Jane Castor (on a separate boat, per report), and the Lombardi Trophy gliding along the Hillsborough River, around Harbour Island and the Ybor Channel in socially distant fashion.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and protocols, the Buccaneers' boat parade is in a similar fashion to the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup Parade on the river last September.
You can find a compilation of photos and videos from media and fans in the area below! This post will be updated as more footage becomes available.
PARADE LIVE STREAM VIA BUCCANEERS.COM