Buccaneers Super Bowl Rings Revealed; Player Reactions

The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers were given their Super Bowl Rings on Thursday, with epic detail including a removable top and 319 diamonds.

On Thursday night, the 2020-21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers were awarded their Super Bowl LV rings, after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in the league title game in Tampa, Florida on February 7, 2021.

The rings are fitted with 319 diamonds, reminiscent of the 31-9 final score.

The special piece of jewelry was designed with incredible detail, with no stone left unturned to make the ring one of the most special in NFL history, as the 2020 season was to the team itself.

Plenty of firsts occurred in the controversial 2020 season, as the season pushed on through a worldwide pandemic, unlike any other season in NFL history. Tampa Bay was the first team to play (and win) a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

On the face of the ring, two Lombardi trophies are shown with the Buccaneers logo plastered in the middle, with World Champions across the top and bottom.

The Buccaneers decided to include a removable top to the ring, the first team to incorporate such a concept into a Super Bowl ring. Below the removable top is a hand-carved outline of Raymond James Stadium, with each playoff score surrounding the stadium.

On the side, the ring shows off each player's name and number with the "One Team, One Cause" quote from Bruce Arians displayed right below. The Super Bowl LV logo is included on the opposite side, with the final score and year with Buccaneers smeared across the top.

Below you can find the players' reactions to the epic ring during their celebration.