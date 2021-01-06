Report: Buccaneers' Todd Bowles to Interview for Falcons HC Job

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will interview for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching position next week, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Falcons have officially requested the interview, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared.

Per NFL rules, Bowles is not allowed to interview with another team until after the Buccaneers' Wild Card matchup with the Washington Football Team. Win or lose, Bowles is free to proceed with head coaching interviews after Saturday.

Bowles is an attractive candidate given the success his defense has found in numerous places, most recently in Tampa Bay after previously serving as the New York Jets head coach from 2015-18, compiling a 24-40 record. Bowles also filled in as the Miami Dolphins' interim head coach in 2011 after the in-season firing of the late Tony Sparano, where he went 2-1.

During the 2020 season, Bowles' Buccaneers ranked No. 6 in the NFL in total defense (327.1 yards per game allowed), No. 1 in run defense (80.6 YPG), No. 21 in pass defense (246.6 YPG), and No. 8 in points allowed per game at 22.2.