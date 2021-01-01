NewsFront Office
Buccaneers' Bowles Clears Protocol, Expected to Coach on Sunday

The Bucs' defensive coordinator has been working virtually with the team throughout the week.
Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has cleared COVID-19 protocol and is expected to coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, per numerous reports.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians sounded confident that Bowles would return in an earlier Friday press conference.

“We totally anticipate him being back – hopefully, tomorrow," Arians said Friday. "If not, Sunday for sure, we think. If not, [defensive line coach] Kacy [Rodgers] would call it. He’s done it before so he’s more than ready.”

Bowles was not at practice Friday after reportedly coming in close contact with someone outside of the team facility who believes to have been diagnosed with a false positive test, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Bowles has not shown any symptoms, the report said, and he has also tested negative for COVID-19 but is taking extra steps to avoid any potential issues with the team.

Bowles’ absence has not been disruptive for the Bucs' defense this week, Arians said after Friday's practice.

"Practice has run smooth," Arians said. "He’s handled everything gameplan-wise with the guys, watching the film and things like that. It hasn’t been as big of a deal as I thought it might be.”

