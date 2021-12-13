Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Brady, Buccaneers Break Records In Overtime Win Over Bills

    It's getting hard to keep up with all these broken records. And they're the good kind of broken records, too.
    Bruce Arians said it best when asked about Tom Brady's 700th touchdown pass after the Buccaneers' thrilling 33-27 win over the Bills in overtime.

    “I can’t keep up with him," Arians said to reporters. "I don’t think there will be any records left when he’s done.”

    He's right. It seems like every week Brady breaks an NFL record (or a personal one) and the Bucs break their own franchise records, as well. 

    Week 14 was no different. Brady's 700th career touchdown pass (including postseason) is easily labeled as the biggest record that was broken against the Bills. The fact that it ended up being the game-winner to Breshad Perriman made it all the more sweeter. He also holds the record for the most completions in NFL history after passing Drew Brees with a 20-yard completion to Mike Evans in the second quarter. 

    It's not just about Brady, though. The Bucs are 10-3 on the year, which marks their first 10-3 start in franchise history. Brady led Tampa Bay to a 6-2 start earlier in the year, which was also a franchise-best record through eight games at the time. The Bucs now have a legit shot to pass their single-season record of 12 wins over these last four games if they win at least three of them or win out, obviously. 

