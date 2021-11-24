Two Buccaneers Lead Their Position in Pro Bowl Voting Through Week 11

2021 Pro Bowl voting is in full swing, with NFL fans from across the world submitting their ballots and hoping to see their favorite players participate in the annual all-star game.

Of course, fans would prefer to see their favorite players opt out of the Pro Bowl, because that probably means those players are set to compete in the Super Bowl. But the all-star game is a fine consolation prize for admirers of the 30 unlucky teams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in contention to make it to the title game, but if they don't, a handful of Bucs are undoubtedly in the running for a Pro Bowl appearance. Through just over a week of voting being open, Tom Brady leads the NFC in votes for a quarterback while Devin White has the same bragging rights among linebackers in the conference.

Brady ranks fifth in the entire NFL with 71,126 votes cast in his favor, per NFL Communications through November 23 at noon ET, over 10,000 more than the AFC's leading vote-getter at quarterback in Buffalo's Josh Allen. White leads NFL linebackers in votes, too, with 52,888 thus far.

Brady has put together a miraculous year amid his 22nd season in the NFL, having thrown for 3,177 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions through ten games. White, meanwhile, leads the Buccaneers with 87 tackles and has compiled two sacks, four tackles for loss, three defended passes and a fumble recovery throughout his 2021 campaign.

Pro Bowl fan voting will remain open through December 16. Rosters will be unveiled on December 20 after players and coaches submit their own ballots.

During the final two weeks of 2022 Pro Bowl voting – December 1-16 – fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

