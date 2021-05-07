Brady Looking Forward to Throwing With Buccaneers Rookie QB Trask

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of last week's NFL Draft to groom as Tom Brady's eventual heir behind center.

Brady understands that Trask poses no threat to his job status (if seven Super Bowls don't speak that thought into existence, general manager Jason Licht confirmed it after the Buccaneers picked Trask), and appears to be looking forward to helping Trask in his development as an NFL quarterback.

Trask shared with NFL Network on Friday morning that Brady reached out to him shortly after the draft concluded.

"He actually did reach out to me a couple of days after the draft. Just checking in on when I was going to get into town so that we can get together and maybe do some throwing and things like that," Trask said.

"That meant a lot to me," he continued. "Not only Tom, but a couple of other guys have reached out. You can definitely tell that they have a great culture and a great group of people just in this building, and I can't wait to get started."

Shortly following Trask's selection, the Buccaneers announced the re-signing of backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert on a one-year deal. The team plans to bring Trask along slowly instead of rushing him into any game action so he can be prepared to start whenever Brady, who turns 44 years old in August, inevitably retires.

Despite the near-zero percent chance of Trask playing in 2021, his focus is on helping the Buccaneers reach a second consecutive Super Bowl title. Getting a head start on building chemistry with Brady and teammates will be a dream come true for Trask as he'll begin to build a relationship with one of his favorite quarterbacks growing up.

"First and foremost I just want to do whatever I can to help the team, and obviously the goal is gonna be to win another Super Bowl," Trask said. "That's going to be my main focus and whatever I can do at the end of the day that's going to lead the team in the right direction, I'll be willing to do that."