Buccaneers' Tom Brady is PFF's No. 2 QB in the NFL Entering 2021

In addition to being considered the greatest quarterback of all time, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is still ranked among the best in the game right now as he enters his 22nd season.

Former 11-year NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski unveiled his ranking of the NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks entering the 2021 season at Pro Football Focus, with his rankings "based on grading every player on every play and tapping into multiple years of data to project future performance."

Brady came in at No. 2 on the list, only behind Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

2. TOM BRADY, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS Brady capped an incredible 2020 season with his seventh Super Bowl win, and his overall performance was the catalyst for elevating the Bucs to their second championship in franchise history. Not only did he accomplish that after changing teams, but he endured a reduced offseason while having to learn a whole new offense, which makes it that much more remarkable. He ranked second in passing yards on 20-plus-yard throws during the regular season while taking care of the ball better than any Bruce Arians quarterback since 2006. Not to mention, Tampa Bay has re-signed every significant player from last year. Brady will be more familiar and comfortable in the Arians passing attack with even more supporting cast continuity from last year.

Despite his ripe age (in NFL standards) of 43 years old, Brady would set the Buccaneers' single-season passing touchdown record with 40 last season. That also ranks as the second-most in a season in Brady's career, behind his 50-touchdown 2007 season with the New England Patriots. Brady's 4,633 passing yards in 2020 were the fifth most in his career, while his 65.7 completion percentage comes in at sixth-best on his all-time stat sheet.

