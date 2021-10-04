Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Breaks NFL Passing Yards Record

It is only fitting that Tom Brady has set one of the greatest records in NFL history in Gillette Stadium. The funny part is Brady set the record against the team that he can credit almost 95 percent of the stat originating with.

Brady is the NFL's new leader in career passing yards, surpassing former New Orleans and San Diego quarterback Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards set last season. Brady needed 68 yards against the Patriots to accomplish the feat and accumulated those yards within - against New England on Sunday night. Brady set the record a 28-yard completion to receiver Mike Evans.

Brees has since retired from pro football which leaves the door open for Brady to entrench himself as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards by a wide margin. The next closest active player to surpassing Brees' previous record is Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, and he's currently 18,977 yards off.

Brady compiled 74,571 of his record-setting yardage with the Patriots, coming out to 92.8 percent of the production he needed to surpass Brees on the all-time list.

He might be 44 years old, and he might be with a new team, but Tom Brady is continuing to do Tom Brady things - cementing himself as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

