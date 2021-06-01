Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady Drops Video Wearing No Knee Brace

Despite the progress made in Brady's recovery from an offseason knee procedure, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is still unsure on how much Brady will do in minicamp.

Last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady returned to the practice fields to throw the ball around with a number of teammates.

Tuesday night, Brady released a video from one of the workouts with his teammates showing him throw with no knee brace on. Brady underwent knee surgery following Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and it was unclear how long the recovery would take for the soon-to-be 44-year-old quarterback.

Although Brady and Co. didn't take part in the team's voluntary OTAs, it was a good sign for the veteran quarterback to return to the field following the offseason surgery.

While Brady shared the video of him wearing no knee brace, it remains unclear how much he will be able to do in next week's mandatory minicamp. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians indicated that Brady will likely be limited in practice.

"I don't know how much I'll let him do, with guys chasing him around," Arians said Tuesday speaking with local reporters. "We'll see. We'll see what the doctors say. He may be doing a lot of coaching."

Brady and his teammates began working last Monday at the Yankees' practice facility in Tampa but returned to the Bucs' facility on Friday after being offered by Arians to use the practice field on-site, ensuring they would be protected if a player got hurt. While Brady took up on Arians offer, the head coach explained he was not in attendance for the workout.

"Evidently it was a real good workout," Arians said. "I wasn't here, but from everything I heard, it was a real good workout. He's not in town right now, but I would hope some of those guys that have been with him would come in here tomorrow. We'll see."

In late April at an Arians' Family Foundation gala and charity golf outing, Brady shared that he was feeling "a lot better" following the knee surgery.

"I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard," Brady said on April 20, according to ESPN. "I feel pretty good. I don't know if I could go this week, but we'll see how things play out. It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill. But we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I'm sure we will be."

RELATED: Bucs QB Tom Brady 'Feeling a Lot Better' After Offseason Knee Surgery

Arians continued to show support for some of his players not taking part in OTAs while still working out on their own. However, he wishes some had attended the OTAs, including young wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

“Yeah, I would wish that he would be over here," Arians said. "He’s not [dumb]. Tom [Brady] is throwing him the ball over there, so I might be with Tom too.”

Bucs' mandatory minicamp is slated for next week, June 7-9.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' organized team activities, and other news and analysis.