Tom Brady Sets Bucs' Single-Season Touchdown Record

With his second touchdown of the day, quarterback Tom Brady has set the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' single-season passing touchdown record with 34. The previous high was set by Jameis Winston in 2019, one year prior.

Brady connected with wide receiver Mike Evans in the endzone for 27 yards to set the record, after finding tight end Rob Gronkowski for a 33-yard score for his first touchdown of the day on the Buccaneers' opening drive.

It marked the first opening-drive touchdown by Tampa Bay since Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Bucs' first first-quarter points since Week 10 vs. the Carolina Panthers. After weeks of slow starts offensively, the Bucs have finally clicked right out of the gate.

The first touchdown was the 96th time Brady and Gronkowski linked for six points in their careers.

Through two drives against the Lions, Brady is 6-of-7 for 146 yards and the two touchdowns. Brady is a perfect 4-of-4 for 140 yards on passes of 20+ yards.