Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady with Sixth-Best Odds to Win NFL MVP

Brady has been named league MVP three times in his career and is an early favorite entering the 2021 season.

Fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl championship, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is among the favorites to be named the NFL's Most Valuable Player next season.

Brady is tied for sixth-best odds at 16-to-1 with Arizona Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray, according to BetOnline's early odds for the 2021 NFL MVP.

The quarterback who Brady outlasted in Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, has the best odds to win the MVP award sitting on top at 5-to-1 odds.

In addition to the odds-on-favorite Mahomes, Brady and Murray trail Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at 9-to-1, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at 10-to-1, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford who both sit at 14-to-1, according to BetOnline.

The first non-quarterback to appear on the list of those with early odds is Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry at 40-to-1 odds.

The majority of payers listed are mostly quarterbacks, including former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at 66-to-1 odds. Lawrence is expected to be taken first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in this month's NFL Draft.

The first pair of wide receivers on the list check in at 100-to-1 odds to win the MVP next year are Green Bay's Davante Adams and Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins. The last non-quarterback to be named the league's MVP by the Associated Press was former Minnesota Vikings' running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.

As for Brady, he has been named regular-season MVP three times in his career. He earned the league's top honors first in 2007, then again in 2010, and most recently in 2017.

Brady, who turns 44 years old in August, would become the oldest ever to be named NFL's MVP, by nearly six years. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning became the oldest player to win the MVP in 2013. At the end of the 2013 regular season, Manning was 37 years and 270 days old.

Of course, age is just a number for Brady. He became both the oldest quarterback and oldest player to win a Super Bowl this past February.

Here's a look at the full early odds to be named NFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2021 season, according to BetOnline via Greg Auman of The Athletic: