Tom Brady Speaks on Buccaneers' Chris Godwin's Injury

Player protection is more important than ever in the NFL. All you need to do is watch one game to understand that, as you're more than likely to see a penalty for a defender doing as much as tapping a quarterback with his pinky after he makes a throw.

Yet, one legal aspect of tackling is that defenders can target a defenseless pass-catcher at their knees, and that type of hit was put on full display on Sunday night in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was hit in the knee by New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams after a catch, resulting in a torn ACL which ended his productive 2021 season.

Beyond the idea that he just lost his No. 1 target this year, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was audibly frustrated by the ripple effect of Williams' hit on Godwin. Sharing his thoughts on the Let's Go! Podcast, Brady expressed his opinion that such a tackle should be outlawed in the NFL moving forward.

"Chris got hit in the knees [on Sunday], which is a play that I think they ought to take out of the game of football from a receiver standpoint. I kind of talked to the PA about it for a while," Brady recollected. "I would like to speak to the rules competition committee at some point this offseason. I've seen that hit too many times, where a defenseless pass catcher is in the process of catching a ball, then he's hit by the defender."

Is Brady talking so harshly about the tackle because he just lost his No. 1 receiver this year? Perhaps, but he's also speaking from experience. In 2007, Brady took a shot to the knee on a passing play with the New England Patriots which resulted in an ACL tear of his own. Much like Godwin, Brady would go on to miss the rest of the season.

Brady understands the pain that Godwin is currently experiencing, and similarly to the NFL's enforcement of player safety on hits to the head and against quarterbacks, he'd like to see a rule change in the near future regarding hits to the knee.

"A lot of the defenders will say, 'Well, we can't hit them in the head anymore.' Well, the point is, you can't hit anyone in the head anymore and you can't hit anyone in the knees anymore, except for receivers," Brady stated. "You can still hit them in the knees, which doesn't make any sense to me."

