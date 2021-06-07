Look: Brady, Teammates Check-In at Buccaneers Media Day

Tom Brady suited up in red and pewter for Buccaneers' media day, 24 hours before Tampa Bay's mandatory minicamp is set to begin.

Brady is in the building.

Technically, he's been around for the past week, as Tom Brady and some Buccaneers' teammates began their offseason workouts at the New York Yankees practice facility but transitioned to Tampa Bay's AdventHealth Training Center over a week ago.

Still, the 21-year veteran quarterback along with other starters did not participate in the team's organized training activities throughout May and into June. With mandatory minicamp beginning on Tuesday, June 8, Brady and Co. are now officially with the team.

Media days at the Buccaneers facility, which kicked off on Sunday, include photo and video shoots that the team will use for graphics, social media campaigns, and so on. The Buccaneers shared footage of linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Scotty Miller participating in media day activities as well.

Tampa Bay's group of beat reporters aren't in attendance for the events being conducted today but will have access to the three days of Buccaneers mandatory camp throughout the week.

Following the Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp, head coach Bruce Arians said that he expects to have the entire team in attendance for mandatory camp.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' mandatory mini-camp, and other news and analysis.