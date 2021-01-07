Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs Previews Washington's Pass Rush

It's been full-speed-ahead for Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs ever since his first round selection this past April. He's played every snap in all 16 games for Tampa Bay during his rookie season and allowed just one sack along the way, according to Pro Football Focus.

Now, Wirfs will start in his first career NFL playoff game this Saturday, set to take on a fearsome Washington Football Team's pass rush.

"They're a pretty good front four, or five of them including Ryan Kerrigan, so we're going to come out and do our job," Wirfs said of the upcoming matchup on Thursday. "I don't think we're really treating it, treating it much different than any other week, you know? We're preparing to go out there and protect Tom [Brady] and run the football. But I think it's going to be a lot of good matchups along the front, it's going to be fun."

Kerrigan is namely joined by edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young, both being first round picks for Washington in back-to-back drafts, along with defensive linemen Tim Settle, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne to make up the Football Team's defensive front.

As a whole, Washington has posted 47 sacks, tied for sixth-most in the NFL.

Sweat and Young, primarily have developed into one of the league's best edge rushing tandems. The duo has combined for 16.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 87 quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus).

Wirfs recalled an opportunity to face Sweat in college, when Iowa faced Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl. There, Sweat posted two tackles and half a sack for the Cowboys, while Wirfs' Hawkeyes went on to win the game, 27-22.

"I remember him having really long arms and being really fast, said Wirfs. "That was a fun game. Getting to go against him because I remember it, being my sophomore season, getting to go against a premier edge rusher like that, I was like 'Oh, this is a big game,' it was a big game for me."

In college, Sweat was known more as a speed rusher. That speed was proven when he blew everyone away with a 4.41-second 40 yard dash in the 2019 NFL Combine. Now, Wirfs says, Sweat has grown beyond a speed rusher en route to his team-leading nine sacks in 2020.

"I think, from watching him in college, he seemed like he used hands a lot more," Wirfs claimed. "He's transitioned to a little bit more of a power rusher now. But that's been the biggest thing, I remember his first step still looks the same, which was kind of weird when I first watched on film. But he's got good get-off, I think now he uses that length a little bit more."

Young, the second overall pick by Washington in the most recent draft, is a craftier edge rusher according to Wirfs. Despite being a rookie, Young has a wide arsenal of pass rushing moves and several dynamic traits to beat offensive tackles in numerous ways.

"Chase throws a lot of moves at you, tries to bend that edge," said Wirfs. "I think that's another big thing too, when he's coming around that, if you bubble him and he's coming around the edge, he can dip down low and he does a good job keeping his toes pointed at the quarterback."

Young has received media attention over the last few days for a viral video in which he says "Tom Brady, Tom Brady, I'm coming! I want Tom! I want Tom," after Washington's Sunday victory. The comments were in good fun, Young acknowledged on Wednesday, but Buccaneers players and coaches won't forget his words come Saturday. Head coach Bruce Arians warned that this game will be one where "you better watch what you wish for," on Wednesday.

Wirfs isn't letting those comments get in his head, and admits that he won't do much trash-talking with Young in the trenches during the Wild Card game.

"I'm not a very good trash-talker. I can't do it," Wirfs explained. "Yeah, it was a bunch of people were asking me yesterday if I got riled up by it, if I was going to be like 'Ohhh,' like, you know? But yeah, I'm just gonna go out there and do what I know how to do, and give good attitude and effort, and be alright."