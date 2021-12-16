Late Former Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson Diagnosed With Stage 2 CTE

The family of late, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson shared in a Thursday statement that his Feb. 15, 2021 passing was a result of his suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Jackson was found deceased in a Tampa-area hotel room shortly after the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV victory in February. He was 38 years old.

"Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy,” Jackson's widow, Lindsey Jackson, said in a press release. “By donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, we hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future.

"There is still a lot to be understood about CTE, and education is the key to prevention. The conversation around this topic needs to be more prevalent, and our family hopes that others will feel comfortable and supported when talking about CTE moving forward.”

The Concussion Legacy Foundation describes CTE as a "progressive degenerative brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma. Stage 2 CTE is associated with behavioral symptoms like aggression, impulsivity, depression, anxiety, paranoia, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation, along with progressive cognitive symptoms."

CLF CEO and co-founder, Chris Nowinski, PhD, said that more than 300 NFL players have been diagnosed with CTE at varying stages.

Lindsey Jackson acknowledged in an ABC News interview that Jackson suffered from alcoholism, memory loss and erratic behavior in the years leading up to his death. Jackson had checked into the hotel room he was found deceased in on Jan. 11, 2021, and at one point was reported missing before local police located him at the hotel and assessed his well-being on Feb. 12. Three days later, Jackson's remains were discovered by a housekeeper with no sign of trauma.

“We thank the Jackson family for supporting CTE research after such a terrible tragedy,” Nowinski said. "I hope current and former NFL players of Mr. Jackson’s generation see this as a wake-up call and get off the sideline in the fight against CTE."

