Former Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson Found Dead at 38

Vincent Jackson was found deceased in a Tampa-area hotel on Monday morning at the age of 38.

Photo credit: Buccaneers.com

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found deceased in a Tampa-area Homewood Suites hotel on Monday at approximately 11:30 A.M., according to the Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office. He was 38 years old.

The HCSO shared that Jackson had been staying at the hotel since Jan. 11, and that family members had filed a missing person report for Jackson on Feb. 11. HSCO had located Jackson at the hotel on Feb. 12, spoke with him, and ultimately canceled the report. He was found unresponsive by a housekeeper three days later, showing no signs of trauma according to the police report.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death and officially identify Jackson’s remains based on dental or DNA records, according to the police report. HCSO has notified Jackson’s next of kin of his passing.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a release.

"Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else," Chronister continued. "Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions."

A former second-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Chargers, Jackson would spend the first seven years of his career in San Diego before signing with the Buccaneers in 2012.

In five seasons with Tampa Bay, Jackson recorded 268 catches for 4,326 yards - his receiving yards rank fourth in Buccaneers team history - and 20 touchdowns. He'd end his 12-year NFL career with 540 receptions, 9,080 yards, and 57 touchdowns.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.