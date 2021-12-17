Buccaneers vs. Saints: Final Injury Reports

Based off the final injury reports, it looks like the Buccaneers and the Saints will be without key players when they meet up on Sunday night.

In regard to the Bucs, the two players to take note of are Jamel Dean and Richard Sherman. Bruce Arians ruled out Dean when spoke with reporters earlier Friday and Sherman is listed as doubtful.

Bruce Arians assured the media on Friday that Dean's illness is not concussion-related and that he is not in concussion protocol. It's an actual illness and right now, the team doesn't know what kind of illness it is.

“No, it’s considered an illness," Arians told reporters. "He’s out for this game. We’re still trying to figure out what it is.”

Arians also said that there will be "some game-time decisions", which refers to Sherman and possibly others. If Sherman can't go, the Bucs do have options in terms of the strategy for their secondary. Sean Murphy-Bunting can fill the outside position opposite Carlton Davis III and Ross Cockrell can fill in at nickel. Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. (if Winfield Jr. plays) can also play nickel and Dee Delaney and Pierre Desir can play outside, too.

Arians also confirmed that Leonard Fournette is a go, so his status is fine unless there's a setback.

“No, he’ll play," said Arians.

And as usual, Jason Pierre-Paul's Friday status is no indication of his availability for this game. In the words of Arians: No, he'll play.

The biggest name to miss this game is not on the injury report. Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, therefore, he will not be able to attend.

The Saints will also be without both starting tackles in Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Reserve tight end Garrett Griffin will miss this game, as well. Kaden Elliss and Lil'Jordan Humphrey should play, but that remains to be seen in an official capacity.

Main photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.