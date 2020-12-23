Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Safety Justin Evans

After numerous injuries derailed a promising start to his career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived safety Justin Evans.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived safety Justin Evans with a failed physical designation on Wednesday, the team announced. The Athletic's Greg Auman first reported the news on Tuesday evening.

Evans, 25, was the Buccaneers' second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, hailing from Texas A&M. However, he has appeared in just 24 games for Tampa Bay, having dealt with foot and Achilles injuries over the past three seasons.

When he did take the field for the Buccaneers, Evans tallied 125 tackles, four interceptions, and eight defended passes, aiming to develop into a strong member of the Bucs' secondary.

The Buccaneers announced the roster move, along with the signing of wide receiver Josh Pearson to the team's practice squad. Pearson takes the practice squad spot of quarterback Josh Rosen, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.