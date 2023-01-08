Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons

After losing Robert Hainsey early, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost another player to injury, with one week before the NFC Playoffs begin.

If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced.

This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster in the team's final game of the regular season prove accurate.

After Tampa Bay lost center Robert Hainsey early in their Week 18 matchup against the Falcons, another player went down to injury and is not expected back this weekend.

Wide receiver Russell Gage brought in a late first-half pass for a touchdown from backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, but he paid for it with an apparent back injury.

The score came from three yards out, and gave the Bucs a 17-10 lead over their NFC South Division rival.

But now, the question will be about whether or not Gage is going to miss time or be hindered when the Buccaneers host a playoff game next weekend.

Gage was expected to be a big part of the offense this season, helping to replace the loss of receiver Antonio Brown who left his jersey and sanity in MetLife Stadium last year when he jumping-jacked his way out of the NFL.

Instead, the fifth-year player has spent most of his time on the injury report, even while appearing in 12 games entering the weekend.

When he's on the field, there have been flashes of ability to demonstrate why the Bucs brought him into the fold in the first place.

But now, fans and the team will both have to hope the injury is only going to remove him from the rest of Week 18, and not the first round of the playoffs.

