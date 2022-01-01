Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Buccaneers WR Mike Evans 'Probably' A Game-Time Decision vs. Jets
    Publish date:

    The wide receiver has cleared COVID protocols and got in a limited practice session on Friday.
    Author:

    The Bucs are getting hit with key injuries and COVID-19 issues like every other team in the NFL, but they received some good news on Friday when wide receiver Mike Evans was activated off the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    COVID-19 isn't the only issue Evans has dealt with, however. He injured his hamstring during the Week 15 loss against the Saints and has been considered week-to-week since. Tampa Bay received more good news Friday in the form of Evans practicing - even if it was just a limited session.

    Any amount of practice is typically a good sign for a player's availability on game day, but it far from guarantees said availability. That appears to be the case with Evans. On Friday, interim head coach Harold Goodwin told reporters that Evans will probably be a game-time decision. It is worth noting that Goodwin did say Evans "looked good", which could be a slight hint in regard to what the Bucs are potentially planning.

    "He was out there a little bit today," said Goodwin. "He got some individual [drills in] and did a few things offensively. There’s a chance he may play. At the end of the day, it will probably be a game-time decision between myself, Jason [Licht] and if BA (Bruce Arians) if he is around, then he will most likely be a part of that decision, as well. Mike looked good today so hopefully – cross our fingers – he might be out there.”

    Antonio Brown made his return to the team last week, but was limited in practice all week with more ankle issues, so it'd be nice for Tom Brady to have at least one of his top pass-catchers in the line up in case Brown can't go. Breshad Perriman also returned from his COVID-19 stint, which should help, as well.

