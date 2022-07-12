Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roster Projection: Four Offensive Rookies to Help Tom Brady Win Ring No. 8

When quarterback Tom Brady decided to return in 2022 it was very clear his intentions are to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their third Super Bowl title, and the eighth of his storied career.

So, spoiler alert, he's going to make the initial 53-man roster coming out of training camp and the preseason.

But who will be joining him? Some of those answers are just as easy, while others are a bit more complicated.

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks (3): Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask

There were many Bucs fans who wanted to see Kyle Trask get his chance to lead the team when Brady was retiring. If he does so, it'll have to wait a bit, but a solid preseason could have fans clamoring for the second-year quarterback to jump ahead of Gabbert on the depth chart in 2022.

Running backs (4): Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White (R), Giovani Bernard, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Our second position group brings our first surprise - perhaps. A lot of people are excited to see what former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White can do as a rookie for the Buccaneers.

ASU head coach Herm Edwards once told me Brady - who he calls Captain America - is "going to love" White. And if he does, then he'll become Fournette's backup before the end of the preseason.

Tight ends (3): Cameron Brate, Cade Otton (R), Ko Kieft (R)

No disrespect intended to Cody McElroy, but Otton wasn't drafted in the fourth round to not make the roster, and Kieft has been impressing just about everyone during the early offseason workouts. If Otton has to start the season on any sort of injury list, then McElroy likely takes a spot until he's ready to come back.

Offensive line (10): Donovan Smith, T; Aaron Stinnie, G; Ryan Jensen, C; Shaq Mason, G; Tristan Wirfs, T; Josh Wells, T; Luke Goedeke (R), G; Robert Hainsey, C; Fred Johnson, T; Nick Leverett, G

The starting five are all but set unless rookie Luke Goedeke does some serious damage in camp and during the preseason. That being said, you can never have enough offensive linemen, especially when protecting Brady, so the depth features a solid balance of youthful potential and veteran experience.

Wide receivers (7): Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, Cyril Grayson Jr., Jaelon Darden

Many players say they don't read or pay attention to bad press, but I truly hope Tyler Johnson is and it lights a fire under him when camp opens up later this month. Right now it looks like Godwin starting the year on a reserve list is Johnson's best chance at making the roster. Also, keep an eye out for Deven Thompkins who head coach Todd Bowles specifically said he's looking forward to seeing this preseason.

DEFENSE

Safety (4): Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards, Logan Ryan, Keanu Neal

This is a pretty simple call to make, and unless someone comes out of nowhere to steal a spot, these four names will be your safeties in 2022. Although, they'll play in various positions and alignments thanks to Bowles' ultra-creative defensive scheme.

Cornerback (5): Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Zyon McCollum (R), Dee Delaney

Zyon McCollum is going to have a lot of eyes on him during camp and the preseason as he's being looked to provide valuable depth at the cornerback position after injuries decimated the unit in 2021. He's also playing to show Tampa Bay that losing either Jamel Dean or Sean Murphy-Bunting to free agency in 2023 won't be the end of the world.

Linebacker (8): Shaquil Barrett, OLB; Lavonte David, ILB; Devin White, ILB; Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OLB; Anthony Nelson, OLB; Andre Anthony, OLB (R); K.J. Britt, ILB; Grant Stuard, ILB

When your defense relies on the pass rush as much as this Bucs one does, there need to be plenty of horses in the stable, and no that's not a Devin White joke. Britt and Stuard are looking to expand their roles on defense while Nelson continues being a reliable depth player on the outside with seventh-round pick Andre Anthony getting my early nod over Cam Gill, for now.

Defensive line (6): Akiem Hicks, DE; Vita Vea, DT; William Gholston, DE; Logan Hall, DE (R); Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT; Patrick O'Connor, DE

Some may be surprised to see Hicks as the first defensive end listed, not Hall, but make no mistake both men are expected to get plenty of reps on the Buccaneers' defensive front. The team wants to get better and a more consistent pass rush from the down linemen this year, and that means keeping guys fresh so they can get after the quarterback and get off the field.

Special teams

Kicker: Ryan Succop

Punter: Jake Camarda (R)

Long snapper: Zach Triner

While Succop aims at continuing to break the Bucs' kicker curse, rookie Jake Camarda replaces Bradley Pinion who ended up with the Atlanta Falcons. And Zach Triner will continue to be the first 'tight end' you cut when playing your Madden video game.

There you have it. Your soon-to-be Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad for the 2022-2023 season.

Of course, we'll be sure to have an updated version as training camp and the preseason progress...not that we need to mess with perfection.

