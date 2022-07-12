Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp: Quarterback Watch

Last year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back 22 Super Bowl Champion starters and most of their depth from the 2020 season as well.

This year is a little different, but the expectations are the same as most of the key players are once again back to make another run.

As we get closer to training camp, let’s start looking at some of the players we’re focusing on this preseason, starting with the most important position on the field.

Tom Brady (2020 Free Agent)

There isn’t much Brady hasn’t done in his career, so putting him on a watch list is more about just soaking in the ability to witness legendary football.

But, one thing he hasn’t done is beat more NFC teams in the postseason than any other quarterback.

With three NFC playoffs wins this year, Brady will pass former Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre for most postseason wins against NFC teams.

Pretty remarkable when you consider how long Favre was near or at the top of the conference, and the fact Brady is entering just his third year in the same.

What does this have to do with camp? There are some new faces, like receiver Russell Gage, and familiar ones in new roles, like tight end Cameron Brate, so getting on the same page will help the Bucs get off to a good start against a very tough opening quarter of the regular season.

Blaine Gabbert (2020 Free Agent)

What does a team trying to win another championship this season do when their starter goes down?

While nobody wants to entertain this scenario, it’s likely the Bucs would turn to veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert over second-year pro Kyle Trask.

Experience trumping future potential wouldn’t be surprising for this team, but even experience won’t keep Gabbert on the field if the play is subpar.

Working with the second-team in camp will help Gabbert if he’s ever in that situation, and further understanding the playbook through the eyes of Brady is invaluable.

Gabbert’s second-biggest role, however, is continuing his mentoring of Tampa Bay’s future starting quarterback.

Kyle Trask (2021 2nd Round NFL Draft)

The debate on Trask’s viability as the next starting quarterback of the Buccaneers rages forward.

Despite having no real analysis to go off of since last preseason, there’s an increasingly growing portion of Bucs fans who believe Trask is a future NFL star.

There’s about an equal subsection of the fan base who believe Trask just isn’t it, and the team is better off drafting a new rookie in 2023 or trading for the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Personally, I just want to see what he looks like in year two compared to his rookie preseason and make my assessment of what his future might be from there.

But whatever he does, he’s going to further cement his fate with one half, or the other, of Bucs Nation.

