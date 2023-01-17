Tom Brady Answers Future Plans After Brutal Cowboys Loss

The Buccaneers’ 2022 season ended in a rough way against the Dallas Cowboys taking a loss, 31-6. While at home Tom Brady and the offense couldn’t get much going and felt like the Cowboys’ defense came widely prepared for the game overall giving Brady fits and applying pressure.

Now with the season officially coming to an end, the offseason chatter stirs back up with what Brady will do next going into the next year. Will he stick with Tampa Bay, find a new team, or simply retire and call it a career?

After the game on Monday night, Brady was asked what his future plans look like for the 2023 season and beyond. This is what the future Hall of Famer said.

During last year's offseason there were reports, rumors, and everything that the Miami Dolphins were interested and actively pursuing Brady. During the last couple of months, there has been chatter regarding the Las Vegas Raiders being a team to keep an eye out for certainly with the connection between Brady and Josh McDaniels. Could that be appealing to Brady if he decides to move on or would he like to go to his childhood home in the Bay with San Francisco? We'll see if the Brock Purdy show continues after a strong start to the rookie quarterback's career.

One thing is for certain, Brady will have a major decision to make and Buccaneers’ fans will be holding their breath until a decision is made on his end.

