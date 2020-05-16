How Much Control Will Tom Brady Have in Bucs' Offense?

One of the first questions many people asked after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady was, "How will he fit in Bruce Arians' vertical, shot-taking offense?"

Ever since the signing was made, both Brady and Arians have been adamant that a collaborative effort to digest and mold the playbook to fit all parties would be their prime directive heading into the 2020 season.

What will that look like?

It'll look like Brady learning Tampa Bay's terminology, rather than making the rest of the offensive players learn what he would bring over from the New England Patriots. That process is going rather well so far, as NFL Network's Mike Silver notes:

It makes much more sense to have Brady, given his experience and track record of success, shouldered with most of the learning process instead of the rest of his teammates, who have already spent time in Arians' system.

As Silver mentions, however, Brady will still have plenty of control over the call sheet on game days, giving Arians his favorite plays for every different scenario, from the early-game script to both red-zone and third-down situations.

Yes, Arians has been known throughout his coaching career as someone who loves to take big shots down the field, with long-developing route concepts. That said, there's no way he won't take advantage of one of Brady's signature traits, the ability to get the ball out quickly, accurately, and to the right receiver.

Arians and the Tampa Bay offense will still be "no risk-it, no biscuit" to a certain extent this season, but it's sure to look a bit different with Brady running the show in the huddle, at the line of scrimmage, and after the snap.