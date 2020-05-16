AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

How Much Control Will Tom Brady Have in Bucs' Offense?

Luke Easterling

One of the first questions many people asked after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady was, "How will he fit in Bruce Arians' vertical, shot-taking offense?"

Ever since the signing was made, both Brady and Arians have been adamant that a collaborative effort to digest and mold the playbook to fit all parties would be their prime directive heading into the 2020 season.

What will that look like?

It'll look like Brady learning Tampa Bay's terminology, rather than making the rest of the offensive players learn what he would bring over from the New England Patriots. That process is going rather well so far, as NFL Network's Mike Silver notes:

It makes much more sense to have Brady, given his experience and track record of success, shouldered with most of the learning process instead of the rest of his teammates, who have already spent time in Arians' system.

As Silver mentions, however, Brady will still have plenty of control over the call sheet on game days, giving Arians his favorite plays for every different scenario, from the early-game script to both red-zone and third-down situations.

Yes, Arians has been known throughout his coaching career as someone who loves to take big shots down the field, with long-developing route concepts. That said, there's no way he won't take advantage of one of Brady's signature traits, the ability to get the ball out quickly, accurately, and to the right receiver.

Arians and the Tampa Bay offense will still be "no risk-it, no biscuit" to a certain extent this season, but it's sure to look a bit different with Brady running the show in the huddle, at the line of scrimmage, and after the snap.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Teams Can Reopen Facilities on Tuesday

A memo from the league outlines protocols for teams to follow as they reopen.

Luke Easterling

In Case You Forgot, Lee Roy Selmon Was an Absolute Beast

Tampa Bay's first ever draft pick became their first Hall of Famer after a dominant career.

Luke Easterling

What if Going All-In on Tom Brady Backfires for the Bucs?

Tampa Bay is swinging big with Tom Brady, but what if they miss?

J. Kanno

2021 NFL Draft: Top Prospects for Bucs to Watch

Tampa Bay should have their eye on these top talents for next year's draft class.

Luke Easterling

Tristan Wirfs Primed for Immediate Impact in Tampa Bay

The Bucs' first-round pick will be counted on in a big way from Day 1.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Have Bettors Putting Big Money on Bucs for Super Bowl

Tampa Bay is getting more new bets than any other team for a Super Bowl win this year.

Luke Easterling

For Sean Murphy-Bunting, Another Jersey Change That's Bigger Than Football

One of the NFL's best young corners made a small change for a big reason this offseason.

Luke Easterling

Bucs GM Jason Licht Gets High Marks for 2020 Offseason

Tampa Bay's top personnel man is getting national praise for this year's big moves.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Changes Everything for the Bucs

Signing the best QB in football history changes every dynamic for Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Ronald Jones II Working Hard to Improve as a Receiver

Tampa Bay's top running back is showing off his improvements as a pass-catcher this offseason.

Luke Easterling