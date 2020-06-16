AllBucs
LOOK: First Photos of Tom Brady in a Bucs Uniform

Luke Easterling

Ever since Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in March, we've been forced to endure one Photoshop attempt after another to depict him in his new team's uniform.

A sadly disproportionate amount of them even featured Brady in the threads the Bucs retired this offseason, a look he's not likely to ever wear in Tampa Bay.

But Tuesday, Bucs fans and the rest of the NFL world finally got to see the real thing for the first time:

The Bucs finally did away with their alarm-clock duds this offseason, switching to a modernized version of the uniforms they wore for their glory days from 1997 through 2013, including their Super Bowl run in 2002.

It may not have been much of a treat for New England Patriots fans, and fans of other teams might just feel strange looking at No. 12 in anything other than Pats red and blue. But for Bucs fans, it's just another reminder that the greatest quarterback of all time decided to play for them this offseason, immediately planting them in the Super Bowl conversation.

