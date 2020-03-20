AllBucs
Bucs Players React to Tom Brady Signing

Luke Easterling

It didn't take long for the news of Tom Brady's signing to start making its way to the cell phones of current Tampa Bay Buccaneers players.

Needless to say, they're pretty stoked to play with the GOAT.

Bucs players are taking to social media to voice their excitement for Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay:

"It’s an amazing feeling," said Bryant Mitchell, who just signed a one-year deal to return to Tampa Bay. "To be able to play with someone has played and won multiple Super Bowls, who brings so much knowledge of the game with him and so much talent it’s truly going to be a blessing."

It's surely an exciting time to be playing for the Bucs, as Brady joins a roster full of promising talent on both sides of the ball. The defense made huge improvements down the stretch last season, the offensive line was more effective than many fans might believe, and their offensive weapons can compete with any group in the entire NFL.

The Bucs will now head into the 2020 season with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time calling the signals, and if ticket sales and Super Bowl odds are any indication, this year will be a whole new world for Tampa Bay fans.

