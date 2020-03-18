Tom Brady Could Make More Super Bowl History in Tampa Bay

It can't be official until Wednesday at 4pm ET, but it sure looks like Tom Brady is going to be the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

As the news started to cycle through the various outlets, conversations quickly turned to how Brady could immediately make the Bucs a Super Bowl contender. It didn't take much longer for people to realize that if Brady makes a miracle with Tampa Bay in 2020, he could stick yet another feather in his Super Bowl history cap.

No team has every played for, let alone won the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Next year's Super Bowl will indeed be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

It's hard to imagine the Bucs as immediate Super Bowl contenders, considering they haven't won a playoff game since they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy following the 2002 season. Sure, Brady has won six rings over the past two decades, but he can't play all 22 positions.

The Bucs have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, though, and could be primed for a big jump after finishing with a 7-9 record last season. Seven of their nine losses were by si single-digit margins, and Jameis Winston's 30 interceptions (seven of them returned for touchdowns) certainly didn't help. There's plenty to like about Brady's supporting cast, especially if he can help transform the culture of a perennial losing franchise.

So, while it might not be the most sensible bet, Brady could indeed conquer a unique challenge if he's able to instantly turn the Bucs into Super Bowl champs overnight.