Breaking Down Details in Tom Brady's Contract with Bucs

Luke Easterling

We finally know that Tom Brady is officially headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and we're starting to learn more about the contract he signed Friday morning.

The latest details on the salary and structure of Brady's new deal are starting to come in, courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter:

A further breakdown of the incentives and structure, courtesy of NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Original reports had Brady's new deal in the $60 million range over two years, but this deal is actually more team-friendly for Tampa Bay. While Brady can get close to that $30 million per year mark, his base salary will be $25 million per season, with the ability to reach certain incentives that could earn him an extra $4.5 million per season.

As Schefter notes, Brady's deal also prevents the Bucs from trading him or using either the franchise tag or transition tag. This infers that Brady could have plans to keep playing even after this contract is up, despite being 42 years old at the time of the signing.

The Bucs save themselves a little more cap space up front with this structure, which gives them more room to sign veteran free agents to help Brady. That process already began later Friday morning, as the team signed versatile offensive lineman Joe Haeg.

Tampa Bay has already placed the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett, and re-signed a few of their own free agents in outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and wide receiver Bryant Mitchell.

Expect the Bucs to keep attracting free agents now that Brady is officially signed, and with this deal, they'll have more money with which to bring them aboard.

