Tom Brady Doesn't Regret Yelling at Buccaneers Offensive Line

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to go into Pittsburgh and handle the Steelers with ease this past Sunday as the Steelers were without pretty much their entire starting secondary and starting a rookie QB, Kenny Pickett. However, that wasn't the case as the Bucs dropped the game 20-18 and now sit at 3-3 on the season.

There hasn't been much to make out of the Buccaneers' offense so far this season and we have seen it become a frustration amongst many on the team. That frustration seemed to have boiled over on Sunday when Tom Brady was seen on the sideline berating his offensive line.

This is not the first time we have seen Brady get absolute PO'd at his teammates in the middle of a game. In fact, Brady has been known to show his passion and competitiveness on the sideline with teammates - especially if things aren't going smoothly.

With his tirade being shown live and making its way to social media, Brady defended his actions with comments earlier this week.

"Sometimes you have to annoy guys and try to raise the level, convey a sense of urgency to them; raise your voice and create a different vibe for the whole offense. That's what I was trying to do," Brady said with a huge smile. "I'm a quarterback; I don't expect the right thing to be done by the tackle, the running back or the receiver. I'm going to do it myself. That's my job to try to get us going and raising my voice sometimes is a positive encouragement."

Sometimes raising your voice does have a positive impact, and sometimes it does not. It was hard to tell from the play on Sunday whether it did or didn't. What we do know is that the play we have seen Sunday, hell the whole season, from the offense has been less than ideal. Brady hasn't looked like himself and has seldom found help from his teammates on that side of the ball. He knows that as a group they can play better, it just hasn't come together quite yet.

"It's a bad day when there are more curses than touchdowns, but that used to stay on the field. Now the cameras allow things like that to be seen by everybody."

Everything the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback does will be seen by the masses, there is no escaping. Scrutiny also comes along with that. As long as Brady can stay focused on the end goal, things should start to turn around just as long as those around him do the same.

