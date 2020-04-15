AllBucs
How Many Interceptions Will Tom Brady Throw in 2020?

Luke Easterling

One of the biggest reasons the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new quarterback for the 2020 season?

Turnovers.

Despite leading the NFL with over 5,000 yards passing last season, Jameis Winston wasn't signed to a second contract this offseason, thanks in large part to the career-high 30 interceptions he threw. Since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, no quarterback as turned the ball over more times than Winston.

Contrast that with Brady, who threw just eight interceptions last season. In fact, Brady hasn't thrown 30 total interceptions combined over the last four seasons.

But will that change in 2020, now that he's in Bruce Arians' aggressive, vertical scheme?

Check out the video above to see our take on Brady's interception total for the upcoming season.

