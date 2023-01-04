Tom Brady Gives Generous Donation to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Toy Drive

During Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in a much-anticipated matchup. However, the game didn’t last that long as things shifted from fun and excitement to sadness and worry.

The game was not even 30 minutes old when Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin came up to make a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins. After making the tackle, Hamlin stood up, but almost immediately fell back to the turf unconsciously.

It was later revealed that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest on the field of play and had to be revived. After being rushed to a nearby hospital, Hamlin is currently in critical condition, however, recent indications state that he is improving.

After the shocking events on Monday Night Football, numerous athletes and fans across the world have their heartfelt prayers and encouraging words to Hamlin and his family. One of the brightest spots following the incident has been the emergence of Hamlin’s Charity Toy Drive gofundme.

Hamlin’s toy drive helps give back to the children of his community. The goal was set at just $2,500, but after his scary accident, people flocked to the link to donate - including Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady.

At this point, Hamlin’s charity toy drive has raised more than $6 million and Brady has been one of the most recent donors to make a large contribution.

Some things are bigger than a game being played on the field. Continuous prayer and support goes a long way. Here’s to hoping Hamlin bounces back from this and is able to live a healthy and full life.

You can find Damar Hamlin’s charity toy drive here.

