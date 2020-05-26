Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady's Golf Skills

If you've gotten tired of watching Tom Brady dominate at sports, you probably enjoyed his performance in Sunday's charity golf match.

Teaming up with Phil Mickelson against another star-studded pairing (Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods), Brady looked downright human during Sunday's "The Match: Champions for Charity" event.

Outside of an incredible chip for Eagle on the front nine, Brady's day was filled with tons of tee shots flying into forestry. While he's used to dominating when he competes for anything, Brady proved there are still some areas of the sports world in which he can improve.

Watch the video above to see some of the amusing reactions from viewers on social media.