WATCH: The Best Throws of Tom Brady's Career

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the splash of the 2020 NFL offseason when they signed Tom Brady, arguably the best quarterback in football history.

Brady spent nearly two decades with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls and etching his name in NFL history as one of the most successful players the game has ever seen.

Before he makes his first appearance for the Bucs, take a trip down memory lane and check out some of the best throws from Brady's career so far: