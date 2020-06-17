Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady in a Bucs Uniform

After signing Tom Brady in free agency back in March, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been waiting for months to unveil their new quarterback in their colors.

Tuesday, they pulled the curtain on the first official images of Brady in a Bucs uniform, and the reaction was swift from every corner of the NFL universe.

Brady himself was quick to comment:

Bucs linebacker Devin White is thrilled to have the GOAT on his side:

Bucs fans reacted as expected:

For fans of the New England Patriots, though, it was the complete opposite response:

It's definitely strange to see Brady in anything other than a Pats uniform after 20 years, but I'm betting Bucs fans will get used to it quickly.